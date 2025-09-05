Country Star Smokes Gorgeous Buck In Epic Video: WATCH

Morgan Wallen killed the buck in early 2025, and the full hunt video is now out.

Morgan Wallen bagged a monster buck, and the entire hunt video is awesome.

The "Neon Eyes" singer made waves earlier in the year when he took down a gorgeous buck in Iowa while teaming up with Drury Outdoors.

The man doesn't just make hit music. He also has the ability to harvest some venison out in the wild. The man is certainly talented.

You can see the video originally shared at the start of 2025 below.

Morgan Wallen kills monster buck in 2025.

Well, Drury Outdoors dropped an entire episode of "Deer Season 25" chronicling Wallen's adventure that resulted in the kill of a lifetime.

This is a must-watch video for anyone who loves hunting. If you're on this website and reading this article, then that likely means I'm talking about you.

Hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

For those of you who might not know, the deer hunting in Iowa is outstanding. I'm not going to reveal how I know that or the location of any sensitive sites, but just know that piece of information is based on direct knowledge. Now, does it rival the great state of Wisconsin?

Much like football, absolutely not, but it's still damn good. There are plenty of monsters like the one Wallen took down roaming the fields and forests.

The country music superstar spotted one while with Drury Outdoors and showed hesitation to take it down.

Deer hunting season isn't too far away, and once it's here, get ready for a flood of awesome content. I can't wait. I can taste it on my tongue. Let me know what you think of Wallen's buck at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.