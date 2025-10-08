Coyotes Hunt A Black Bear.....At A Walmart: WATCH

The animal thunderdome strikes again with a crazy video of a bear and coyotes

An incredible video from the animal thunderdome has surfaced, and it's incredible.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome is a crazy place. It's loaded with surprises, and when caught on video, it turns into content gold.

That now includes a new video…..at a location you might not expect.

Coyotes hunt bear at a Walmart in Canada.

CTV News released a video a few days ago of a bear running for its life from a pack of coyotes in a Walmart parking lot in Port Coquitlam, Canada.

Normal to see that in the woods or a field? Maybe. In a Walmart parking lot? No chance.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, that's certainly not something you see every day. I guess you really can find whatever you want at Walmart.

Food. Clothes. Firearms. Bears being hunted by coyotes.

I'm 100% team bear on this one. Coyotes are nasty animals, and that's why you should shoot them wherever you find them. Just terrible, terrible creatures that cause nonstop problems.

They're the definition of a varmint, and the best way to deal with them is with an AR-15. No mercy. No surrender.

What do you think of the fun and unexpected footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.