Massive Elk Charges Golf Cart In Incredible Video: WATCH

A massive elk wasn't interested in seeing golfers nearby.

There are few animals walking the planet bigger than a bull elk. The creatures are absolutely massive, and they can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

While generally pretty easy going, elk can get spun up if they feel threatened. If they do, I suggest not being anywhere near them.

That's one lesson some golfers learned the hard way.

Elk chases after golf cart.

An incredible video shared by @goodbullguided on Instagram of a massive elk charging a golf cart is going viral, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Whiskey Riff reported the incident occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Again, it's pretty rare for an elk to get aggressive and go on offense, but there's likely a pretty simple explanation for why this happened.

It's currently the rut for elk. That means male elk are going to be on high alert and on edge. As you can see in the video, there are also female elk hanging out.

The bull was making sure everyone understood he was in control - human or not. If there's one time of the year you don't want to be near elk, it's right now.

What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and send me any cool nature stories and photos you might have.