Extremely Rare Animal Captured On Camera, Photos Are Insane

Some majestic photos of a moose are making the rounds online, and it might be the coolest thing you see all day.

Nature and the animal thunderdome are beautiful things. You simply never know what you're going to see, and it's also a great way to just clear your mind and reconnect with your roots.

Being outdoors is simply one of the best things you can do in life, and it's certainly better when you get to see animals in their natural setting.

Enter an incredibly rare moose.

Albino moose captured on camera.

Moose are some of the biggest creatures on the planet, and you don't often see them walking around. You know what you almost never see proof of? An albino one.

Instagram user Tom Miranda recently shared several photos of a massive albino moose that are going mega-viral online and wrote the following:

"Wow! Check out these incredible photos taken along the Sweden / Norway border. Yes- it's a rare white moose... As early as 1930, locals have told of catching glimpses of an all white moose in the area & this bull is likely a distant relative. Sweden is home to the highest density of moose in the world. These iconic animals are often called "the king of the forest," and for good reason. With their towering legs and impressive antlers, moose are one of Sweden's most fascinating wild animals. Seeing a white bull moose of this caliber is insanely rare. Photos by professional photographer and Nikon Ambassador Roger Brendhagen."

There's really no way to sum it up other than to say those photos are unreal. To put in perspective how rare of a sighting this was for the photographer, only roughly one out of every 20,000 moose is albino. It's the sighting of a lifetime.

Also, just look at the size of that moose. That thing is pure muscle, and could likely give you a bad day if you upset it.

A bull can weigh around 1,500 pounds or larger. They're machines in the animal thunderdome.

