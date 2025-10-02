Angry Elk Charges Photographer In Crazy Wildlife Video: WATCH

An incredible video shows a massive elk giving a photographer the scare of a lifetime.

As I often write at OutKick, the animal thunderdome is a truly crazy place. It contains unmatched beauty and it also can be absolutely unhinged and crazy.

You never know how the cards will be dealt when you step out into the wild. You hope for the best, but also understand you could find yourself in some trouble.

That leads us to a wild video of an elk stirring up some problems.

Massive elk charges photographer.

An insane video is going viral that shows a massive bull elk charging a photographer, who had to take cover like a tornado was barreling down.

"This morning, a bull elk charged a photographer. Thankfully, no one was hurt.. just a good reminder that during rut season, these animals are wild, powerful, and unpredictable," the popular Facebook page Colorado Wild Photography shared near the end of September.

This is what I believe the kids call a "big yikes" moment. The funniest part is the guy dived for cover, and then had to retreat after realizing that strategy wasn't going to work well.

This is what I believe the kids call a "big yikes" moment. The funniest part is the guy dived for cover, and then had to retreat after realizing that strategy wasn't going to work well.

The comments, as expected, were also full of funny reactions:

Always be alert when dealing with wild animals, especially during the rut. It might just keep you out of the hospital.