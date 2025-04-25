Trump Teases Violent Action Against Cartels With Just A Few Words: DETAILS

President Donald Trump continues to keep the door open on taking violent action against drug cartels.

Trump and the United States military have continued to take significant steps to curb the power of the cartels operating out of Mexico and even further south.

The days of allowing those criminals to run uncontested are coming to an end. The President has given the military broad powers on the border, spy flights are underway and heavy equipment has been moved to the border region. The President is also considering drone strikes in Mexico.

While Trump hasn't ordered a strike yet, the pieces are in place for direct action if that's the option he chooses.

President Trump teases potential cartel strike.

President Trump has kept the door open to taking very violent action against the cartels, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it clear all options will be considered to stop them. It sounds like Trump has zero intention of changing his approach.

Trump said the following during an interview with The Blaze when discussing dealing with the drug cartels:

"Well, I can’t tell you about that, because that would be breaking news, but you know, you could say at some point maybe something’s gonna have to happen. It can’t go on the way it is. Look, when we closed the borders, that was a big deal, and we had to fight very hard to close. That was not just as simple as I said. It happened, but there were lots of skirmishes that went on because that was a big revenue source for some people, a lot of people. But we’re here to help Mexico, if we can. I like the president very much. I like the people, so many of their representatives, but it can’t be easy for them. Really, I think it’s a very dangerous job."

While his comments aren't direct confirmation a strike is coming, it is proof that Trump is definitely very open to the idea.

For what it's worth, the United States doesn't move mountains of equipment and men if there aren't at least legitimate plans being considered.

Furthermore, creating staging areas on the border loaded with military gear allows any direct action strike to be launched on short notice from the border. It's the same approach Tier One units used for years during the GWOT.

If it comes to a strike using operators from JSOC units, I can promise that the cartel members on the ground will have no idea what hit them.

We're talking about the best combat shooters on the planet supported by air assets and the best gear ever built, going against guys with a fraction of the training and combat experience. It would be a bloodbath.

Former Delta Force operator Brent Tucker previously said the following when addressing the topic:

"They're more of a terrorist organization, right? What do terrorist organizations do? They hit people when they're not looking. They put car bombs. They prey on the weak. They are the equivalent of people in manjams and flip-flops in Mexico, and if you think they're in the shoothouse every day like a Tier One element, if you think they're on the flat range every day like a Tier One element, if you think they have the technology and the assets a Tier One element has, you're sorely mistaken. We would absolutely wipe the floor with them. Will it be easy? Will there be some losses? Of course. It's a dangerous game. Are they any match for us? No."

I'd say that sums it up very nicely. Do you want to see President Donald Trump attack the drug cartels responsible for so much pain in our country? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.