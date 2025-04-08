Trump Reportedly Considering Incredibly Violent Attack On Drug Cartels: DETAILS

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering unleashing devastating military power on drug cartels.

As we've covered extensively here at OutKick, Trump, government agencies and the military have been taking serious steps to stop cartels in Mexico from poisoning Americans.

The United States government simply can't let cartels push their violence, carnage, chaos and death into America unchecked.

A major report from earlier in the week claimed CIA was reviewing legal authority for lethal action. It now appears Trump might be ready to take action.

Trump reportedly considers a brutally violent plan to deal with drug cartels.

Fresh off the news about CIA reviewing legal authority, NBC reported Tuesday that Trump "is considering launching drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico as part of an ambitious effort to combat criminal gangs trafficking narcotics across the southern border, according to six current and former U.S. military, law enforcement and intelligence officials with knowledge of the matter."

NBC reported that planning for any military or CIA operation is in "an early stage," but drone strikes targeting specific individuals and "logistical networks" seems to be a top option.

Any potential strikes would be done in cooperation with the Mexican government, according to the same report.

NBC further reported that "no final decision" has been reached as of publication.

For those of you who don't know, a Reaper drone can carry serious firepower, including the Mk82 500-pound general-purpose bomb.

Warheads on foreheads.

Dropping a 500-pound on a target is a great way to send a message, especially considering targets would never even know it's coming. They would exist one moment and be turned into dust the next. Cartels also lack any ability to shoot down American drones flying at high altitude. That means it would be a turkey shoot.

If Trump does team up with the Mexican government, it wouldn't be the first time collaboration at a high level has taken place. The mission to capture Joaquín Guzmán Loera (El Chapo) involved operators from Delta Force on the ground.

The exact role of Delta Force in the operation remains unknown, but I can tell you a now-deleted viral photo featured the Delta Force logo on the challenge coin for the operation. Unit operators were also heavily involved in the hunt for Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.

Do you want to see the military bomb the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.