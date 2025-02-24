Will Drug Cartels Attack Inside America? Ominous Warning Goes Viral: WATCH

Will drug cartels strike inside America?

President Donald Trump is ramping up anti-cartel efforts and that includes a list of important actions:

One of the biggest questions surrounding a potential cartel war is what the cartels might do in response. One of the big fears is they could go hot inside America.

Todd Bensman from the Center for Immigration Studies spoke with Mike Baker, a former member of the CIA, about that very issue and shined a light on what might happen and how it could all unfold.

If you're interested in the topic at all, then this interview with Baker and Bensman is 100% worth checking out.

You can watch it below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I'm certainly no expert on what cartels might do if Trump strikes them, I do know enough about the military and history to know how America would likely respond:

Pure brutality.

Attacking American citizens inside the USA would generate a massive response. History tells us that's exactly what would happen.

Osama bin Laden orchestrated the killing of Americans inside of our country, and we hunted him across the globe in order to get justice.

I have zero doubt the same thing would happen if a drug cartel ordered attacks against our citizens. You would see Tier One assets start shellacking dudes.

They would unleash violence the average human can't imagine, just like they have time and time again against our enemies.

The situation remains incredibly fluid, and it could change at any point in time. Make sure to keep checking back for updates as we have them here at OutKick. Let me know how you think it will all play out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.