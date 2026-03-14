Candace Cameron-Bure’s Wild Night, Bam Adebayo Drops 83 & Buc-ee’s Gets An F

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means that it's time to get caught up on all of the stories you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had Candace "DJ Tanner" Cameron-Bure spilling the details of the time she and her husband wound up at an S&M sex party, we had Bam Adebayo dropping a performance for the ages, and Buc-ee's was just dealt an unthinkable "F."

Plenty more where that came from, so let's dig on in…

Prediction site Kalshi now lists Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the frontrunner in the 2028 Presidential Election. An exhausted Rubio was quoted as saying, "Great, they want to give me another job!"

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo scored 83-points in a game against the Washington Wizards this week. After the game, Adebayo told reporters he’d answer any questions they ask, since he doesn’t know how to pass.

Convenience store chain Buc-ee’s received an F from the Better Business Bureau for not responding to 90 customer complaints. In fairness to them, most of those complaints came from people who were mad there isn’t a Buc-ee’s closer to where they live.

Kelly Clarkson claims that American Idol producers lied to her about the show having a million-dollar prize. They also lied to viewers about the show discovering talent.

A new survey has found Southern drawls to be the sexiest American accents. Least sexy? Accents from anywhere they call soda, "pop."

US bobsledder Kaillie Humphries awarded President Trump an Order of Ikkos medal. Liberals, however, lost their minds when he celebrated the honor by taking a phone call from the US Men’s Hockey Team.

San Francisco 49ers DE Bryce Huff announced that he is retiring at just 27 years old to start a company that focuses on safety infrastructure for lithium-ion batteries. He says he wants to leave football behind while he’s still capable of spelling the words "safety infrastructure for lithium-ion batteries."

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.