We Now Know America's Sexiest Accent, And It's Definitely Not A Philly Accent (But You Knew That)

Turns out people are bug on various southern accents, who knew!

The United States is a big country with a lot of accents, some of which are sexy… apparently.

Others? Wildly unsexy.

But how do you determine this? Well, if you're the folks at language learning platform Babbel, you round up a couple thousand people and start asking them which accents get them going.

Last month, they revealed their findings, and it turns out that you southerners are some sexy-talking SOBs:

Southern American English Louisiana / Cajun English New York City English Miami English / Latino-influenced American English General American / Neutral Accent California English Boston / New England Accent Inland Northern/Great Lakes Accent Philadelphia English Accent Appalachian English

This didn't surprise me that Southern American English was dubbed the sexiest. I don't know that it's getting people frothing, but I do think it's the least hated of the bunch.

People like southern accents, and it would seem at least some people get turned on by them… y'all.

After this, I was pretty shocked. What a win for Louisiana/Cajun English. I didn't see that one coming, but I think the French-iness of it put them over the edge. It's got the Peppy Le Pew factor.

Personally, I think New York English ranked a little high, and coming in behind "Miami English" is just absurd.

But the real issues with this list come toward the bottom. All parties should be happy with where they finished, unless they finished below Boston/New England, in which case you should be pissed.

Wicked pissed.

I knew Philly was going to do poorly here, because even though I grew up nearby, I know it's not exactly a sexy southern drawl.

It's more of a "Hey, I'm goin' to Wawa, what do yous guys want? I'll just grab you a hoagie and a wooder ice" drawl.

I lucked out and don't really have a Philly accent. I do, however, have a slight South Central PA/Pennsylvania Dutch accent that slips out occasionally when I'm mad or thinking about Lebanon bologna.

I'm not sure if that's included in the Philly accents or not, but probably not.

If it were, it would probably shoot to the top of the list.

Chicks dig horses and buggies and people who talk like they own them…

Or in my case, I used to get stuck in traffic behind them.