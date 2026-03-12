San Francisco 49ers DE Picks Strange Business Venture To Give Up Career At 27

Bryce Huff is walking away from the NFL to work on lithium-ion batteries infrastructure…?

Guys in the NFL will walk away from the game for just about every reason under the sun in the landscape of the modern league.

You see the guys who want to protect their long-term health. You see the guys who take the easy money in the broadcast booth. You even see the guys who just want to buy a massive boat and fish down in Florida.

But then there are unique cases like San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff, who suddenly retired at age 27 to fight lithium-ion battery fires.

Going undrafted and playing for the Jets, Eagles and 49ers across his career (six seasons), Huff totaled 24 sacks and reached a solid 10 sacks in 2023 in New York.

While far from a scrub, he is a guy who bagged a massive $50 million contract roughly a year ago, he’s giving all of that up. You are officially looking at the single most bizarre career move in recent memory.

Huff released a video on Thursday, unable to look into the camera, announcing he is walking away from millions upon millions of dollars to start a tech company called Neighborstone.

And what does Neighborstone do? It builds safety infrastructure for lithium-ion batteries.

"I’m retiring from football," Huff said in his video.

"I started playing football when I was four years old. Growing up, I wasn’t the biggest or the strongest, and I didn’t have many friends. All I really had was the game. Football kept me grounded. It gave me something to hold onto.

"We battled through injuries, fought our way into the playoffs, and gave everything we had," Huff continued.

"Through all of it, I realized something. Football has been my entire life. I’ve played ever since I was four years old, but at 27 years old, I know I’m capable of giving the world more than just football.

"The game taught me perseverance, it taught me discipline, it taught me how to lead and how to find a way forward when things feel impossible. Now it’s time for the next chapter of my life."

Now, you hear the discussions all the time about the absolute disaster that is the forced transition to electric vehicles and all these green energy policies.

You see these batteries spontaneously combusting in garages. You see them catching fire on the streets. You recognize it is a massive public safety hazard that the politicians completely ignore while they push their climate agendas.

You know it makes zero sense on paper, and yet here we are.

In a weird way, you see Huff stepping up to solve a real problem with "combustible" batteries.

But to watch him give up playing on Sundays to go be a tech CEO fighting battery fires? It is absolutely wild.

