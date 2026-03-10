Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Goes Nuclear To Score 83 Points Against Wizards

The Washington Wizards were a tomato can for the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Better yet, they got handled by one player: Bam Adebayo, who picked the most random game on the schedule to go full video-game mode.

Adebayo scored 83 points, the second-highest single-game total in NBA history. And unlike Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 from 1962, which is still mentioned like a campfire story because there’s no full game footage, we actually have this one on tape.

As for Adebayo, the 28-year-old tore through Washington in Miami’s 150-129 win. Yes, the Wizards’ lineup featured enough unfamiliar faces to make a Jeopardy contestant sweat, with no real headliners suiting up. Still, letting Bam stroll to 83 belongs on the short list of "how did this happen?" moments in recent memory.

Adebayo is a major piece in Miami, but he isn’t exactly the first name people bring up when they talk Eastern Conference stars, and definitely not league-wide.

Didn’t matter. He went 20-for-43 from the field, 7-for-22 from three, and lived at the line: 36 made free throws, seven misses. He added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes.

"Man, I wish I could relive it twice, I credit God. My family, my teammates ..." Bam said afterward.

He dropped 31 in the first quarter. He had 43 by halftime, already matching his career high. Then he just kept stacking points like the scoreboard owed him money.

By the final whistle, he had not only passed LeBron James’ franchise record of 61. He cleared Kobe Bryant’s 81 from 2006 and planted himself on a list so short it barely exists.

Adebayo proved that on any given Tuesday, history is only one hot hand away.

