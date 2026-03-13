US Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Awards President Trump Incredible Honor

Trump is believed to be the first president to receive an Order of Ikkos medal

President Trump got an incredible, unexpected honor from Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries when she awarded him the Order of Ikkos medal.

According to the Olympics, Humphries is a five-time Olympian who made her debut at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She competed for Team Canada in her first three Games, but joined Team USA ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Over the course of her Olympic career, Humphries has won six medals, including three golds and three bronze.

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She has also been an advocate for keeping men out of women's sports, and as such, she was on hand at the White House for a Women’s History Month event with Melania Trump.

There, she announced that she had something special for the Commander in Chief.

"Every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who’s made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium, because Olympic medals are never achieved alone," Humphries said, per The New York Post.

"I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal, to you, Donald Trump," she revealed.

How about that?

You can tell the president was not expecting that one… or knew what the Order of Ikkos medal was before this.

I had no clue what it was either.

But that's a very cool thing that the Olympics does, and even cooler that Humphries had the opportunity to deliver hers directly to the President of the United States.

President Trump is believed to be the first president to receive this honor, and it's fitting given how much he's into sports and is the most pro-women's sports president in US history.

I mean, the last one was trying to let fellas in, so…

"I want to recognize the support and the impact you’ve had on women’s sports … specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition," she said.

In addition to Trump's work protecting women's sports, Humphries praised the President's efforts to expand access to IVF treatments.