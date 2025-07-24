Astronomer HR Chief Caught Cuddling At Coldplay Concert Resigns

The fallout surrounding the Coldplay concert cuddling seen and heard 'round the world at the band's show in Boston last week continues, as it has been revealed that Kristin Cabot, the HR executive for data company Astronomer, who was caught snuggling with the company's CEO, has resigned.

People reported that a representative for Astronomer confirmed that Cabot is no longer with the company.

This news comes just days after it was revealed that her cuddle buddy, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, had also resigned from his position.

I mean, we all knew this was inevitable, right?

At first, I thought maybe they could weather the storm, at least as far as the public attention was concerned. Sure, they'd have some ‘’splaining to do at home, but at least the newscycle would move past them.

But that isn't what happened, which is wild considering how many other big stories have come up in the week since Byron and Cabot went viral.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed evidence that the Russiagate hoax had been allegedly cooked up by members of the Obama administration, quadruple murderer Brian Kohberger was sentenced, and we had the deaths of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and wrestling great Hulk Hogan, Flugelhorn god and King of the Hill guest star Chuck Mangione as well.

But still, Cabot and Byron can't seem to shake the attention.

It's wild, but I think the only people happy about this right now are Coldplay. Chris Martin and Co. are getting talked about more than they have in years, and better yet, it's not people talking about how much they suck.

They must be pumped.

However, Cabot and Byron certainly won't be as pumped, especially as they try to move on with their professional and personal lives, which won't be an easy task.

I bet those two will never look at a kiss cam the same again and are punching air that they decided to go see the one band crappy enough to use one like they're a Double-A baseball team.