Astronomer CEO Resigns Amid 'Kiss Cam' Scandal, Appears To Blame Coldplay In Statement

It just keeps getting worse for Andy Byron

This just in: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned amid his "kiss cam" scandal at a Coldplay concert earlier this week.

This comes just days after Byron, a married man, was caught on a "kiss cam" while attending a Coldplay concert with the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

This story has taken so many twists and turns it's getting hard to keep track of all the gossip, but apparently the two "kiss cam" stars were placed on leave by their company.

After the initial barrage of bad PR, Byron decided to up the ante, releasing a statement with perhaps one of the most tone-deaf sentences of all-time, right up there with OJ's "if I did do it."

This dude has a set of balls on him, I'll give him that!

The study that claims one in five Fortune 500 CEOs are legitimate psychopaths is becoming more and more believable by the day.

So, after presumably losing his wife, his kids, half his money, and all of his dignity, Byron decided he should probably quit his job too, just to put the cherry on top of the turd sundae he'd been whipping up this week.

The internet has delivered some incredibly tasty memes at this dude's expense, and while I hate to see a marriage evaporate in real time, the laughs we have shared as a society have almost been worth it.

So, now that Byron is no longer the CEO of Astronomer, what's next for the star-crossed Coldplay fan?

Well, divorce court, more than likely, but after that, who can say?

Maybe he could go on a Jordan Belfort-type redemption tour, where he speaks at symposiums to other CEOs and high-ranking businessmen, explaining the perils of cheating and the steps you should take to not completely tank your life in a matter of hours.

"Gentlemen, I was once like you, and if I could give you one piece of advice, take her to a Megadeth concert. There aren't any kiss cams there."

Mark my words, this man's stupid mug will resurface some time down the road.

And, if nothing else, he's going to make one hell of a LinkedIn post about what this taught him with regard to B2B sales.