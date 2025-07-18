Coldplay Rockets Up The Spotify Charts After Viral 'Kiss Cam' Drama

At one point on Thursday, Coldplay had the top three streaming songs on Spotify's Top 50 USA chart

Coldplay has reentered the Spotify charts after a viral ‘kiss cam’ moment at the band's concert last week in Massachusetts.

According to Spotify's Top USA 50 Songs chart, Coldplay's song "Sparks" is currently sitting at No. 42 and rising. Not too shabby for a song that originally came out in 2000!

As the viral TikTok video showing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting a bit too comfortable with the company's Human Resources employee, Kristin Cabot, started racking up views across social media, the band's streaming numbers shot up as well.

At one point on Thursday, Coldplay had the top three streaming songs on Spotify's Top 50 USA chart. Can we definitively say that this is directly because of Coldplay's name being EVERYWHERE thanks to the awkward viral clip? Officially, no. But that's a heck of a coincidence if not!

Coldplay Moving Up Streaming Charts

Whether it's the Costco Guys, Hawk Tuah or "kiss cam" Coldplay, the Internet can be quite funny sometimes with what suddenly takes off running.

It can also be quite mortifying, as would appear to be the case for Byron, who is reportedly married, and Cabot, who is divorced. The video has now garnered over 60 million views of the tech CEO having his arms wrapped around Cabot's waist. When the two of them notice themselves on the "kiss cam" jumbotron at Gilette Stadium, they immediately looked HORRIFIED and ducked and covered as the crowd started hysterically laughing.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin said on stage. "I hope we didn't do something bad!"

OutKick can't confirm that Byron or Cabot were having an affair or were doing anything wrong. As far as anyone knows, maybe they were just really into the Coldplay song at that moment when the "kiss cam" showed them in front of 50,000+ people.

As for Coldplay, I'm sure they aren't too bummed about their music chart resurgence!

