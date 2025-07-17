Coldplay's Kiss Cam Makes Couple Very Uncomfortable, But Why?

Did Coldplay's Kiss Cam catch a couple cheating on their spouses last night?

The Internet is BUZZING after video surfaced Wednesday night showing a couple freaking out after they were shown on the Kiss Cam while lead singer Chris Martin provided play-by-play like he was Kirk Herbstreit at the band's Boston stop.

"Oh look at these two! Oh what?" Martin said as the man ran for cover and the woman ducked and covered her face.

Were they cheating? I'm not saying it, but when the Coldplay lead singer is asking, the OutKick Culture Department is on full alert.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin added.

Again, I'm not saying they're having an affair. But over on TikTok, oh boy, let's just say the women over there are convinced of what's going down.

"Best of luck to their spouses that will be using this concert footage to get everything they want from the divorce," one TikTok analyst wrote.

"Cost of concert: hotel $200, tickets $600, snacks $150, divorce attorney $50,000…," wrote another.

Again, I'm not saying cheating was going on here, but look at the horrified look on the woman's face who was in the party. That's not the look of a woman whose shy friends ended up on the Kiss Cam.

I'll say it one more time, I'm NOT accusing that couple of cheating because I believe they have more money than me and would SUE ME for saying such a thing, but that woman next to them sure is nervous over another couple — her friends? — snuggling on the Cam.

Is Coldplay headed to a big court battle over its Kiss Cam?

At least one Twitter expert believes so. Lawyers are gonna lawyer.

But they're not going to get me! All I see here is a couple that's very shy to be on camera. Nothing more!