Mariners Offer 'Big Dumper' Cal Raleigh's Dumping Services To Wife Of Viral Coldplay Video

The Big Dumper is here for all your Dumping needs.

With the entire Internet talking about the viral video of married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appearing to be getting a bit cozy with the company's HR officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert, the Seattle Mariners weren't about to lose the opportunity to go viral themselves.

"If your significant other was recently spotted at a Coldplay concert, email BigDumper@Mariners.com," the team's official X account tweeted while also including a picture of their All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh, who is nicknamed ‘The Big Dumper.’

COLDPLAY CONCERT MOMENT VIEWED OVER 50 MILLION TIMES

If there wasn't already any coming back for Byron and Cabot, who awkwardly ducked and covered when they were randomly shown on the jumbotron during the "Kiss Cam" moment at Coldplay's Boston concert earlier this week, there sure as heck isn't now. You have the Seattle Mariners calling you out? And the Big Dumper himself?! It should be more like Andy "Bye" ron!

We here at OutKick are not saying Byron was having an affair, nor are we saying anything has ever happened between the two. Maybe they were both just really caught up in the moment of seeing Coldplay live or something.

Over 50 million people have viewed the original video, which was uploaded by a Coldplay fan who happened to catch the hilarious moment when the camera panned over to the tech CEO wrapping his arms around Cabot's waist.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said on stage. "I hope we didn’t do something bad!"

No, you haven't done anything wrong, Chris, and we thank you for bringing some well-needed hilarity to the Internet during the dog days of summer.

There's been no statement so far from Byron or his wife. However, could one really blame her if she does call the Mariners and inquire about Cal Raleigh's "dumping services."

Maybe she'll be able to get a pay-out as much as MLB's current home run leader will during his next contract negotiation!

(That is, of course, if anything nefarious was even going on. Which we aren't saying that it was!)

DO YOU THINK BYRON'S WIFE STAYS WITH HIM? WHAT WOULD YOU DO? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow