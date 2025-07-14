Pat McAfee Couldn't Resist Cal Raleigh's Big Ass At 2025 MLB Home Run Derby | WATCH

In case you forgot, the ESPN host doesn't have much of a filter

In case you forgot, Pat McAfee has no filter.

The famous retired Colts punter handled introductions at the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta on Monday.

When Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was up to be announced, McAfee couldn't resist referencing the now-famous "Dumper" on Raleigh.

Yes, Raleigh has a big butt, according to McAfee, and the ESPN personality went all in on saying it on national TV.

McAfee addressed Raleigh by this asset in his introduction, to the shock of many viewers and those in attendance at Truist Park.

"WITH THE FATTEST ASS IN ALL OF PROFESSIONAL SPORTS ... 'BIG DUMPER' CAL RALEIGH!" McAfee shouted.

Since it involves McAfee, you either hate it or love it.

People were shocked McAfee dropped a "big ass" on TV, and the family-friendly baseball fans tuning in at home certainly weren't expecting to reach for their teenagers' ears during the ESPN broadcast.

Then again, it is McAfee, so anything goes.

All things considered, McAfee did a good job emceeing the event, starting with a Shohei Ohtani interview earlier in the day when McAfee kept saying, Domo arigato to Shohei.

As for the general reaction, the majority of sports fans call for more unfiltered TV.

"This was insane to say on national TV," one fan reacted on X.

