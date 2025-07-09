Yankees Broadcast Gets Closeup Of Cal Raleigh's Big Dumper, Hilarity Ensues

Cal Raleigh has got some serious power, and not just in his bat, but in his backside as well, and both are taking over Major League Baseball this season.

Raleigh's ability to leave the yard every time he steps to the plate is garnering the baseball world's attention this season, but the next most noticeable trait of the Seattle Mariners' catcher is the abundance of junk in his trunk. He earned the nickname ‘Big Dumper’ during his Minor League days, and the legend has only grown this season while he's putting up historic numbers at the plate.

Raleigh and the Mariners played visitors to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and the YES Network broadcast decided to explain the backstory of Raleigh's nickname while getting multiple closeups of his "large posterior" as he stood on first base in the sixth inning.

The back-and-forth between Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill in the booth turned into an instant classic.

Kay could only take so many shots of Big Dumper's dumper.

"Paul, I truly hope that our brilliant director, Dan Barr, is done with that shot," Kay said.

"You’ve had enough?" O’Neill asked.

"We’ve seen it," Kay replied. "We know why the nickname is the nickname, and we’re good. We’re good."

The Yankees got the best of the Mariners 10-3, but Raleigh did manage to hit what was his 36th home run of the season in the eighth inning. The long ball broke Ken Griffey Jr.'s franchise record for most home runs hit before the All-Star break.

Last month, Raleigh passed Johnny Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher before the All-Star break. With five games left before the break, Raleigh has a chance to pad his records, and the way he's been swinging the bat, it would be a surprise not to see him go yard a couple more times.