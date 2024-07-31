'Hawk Tuah' Haliey Welch Expands Her Growing Business Empire

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch has filed a trademark for her infamous phrase to be used in what appears to be anything and everything as all EVERYONE wants to know is - when are her 15 minutes of fame going to finally be up?

TMZ reports that Welch has filed for a variety of NIL trademarks so you can always be reminded of Hawk Tuah.

BBQing with some buddies? Forget Frank's RedHot sauce, how about Welch's forthcoming ‘’Hawk Sauce!'

Move over Listerine as people could soon be buying ‘Hawk Tuah’ mouthwash! I can only imagine what that is going to taste like and if it will make you gag.

Hawk Tuah Just Won't Go Away

Other spitting products that Hawk Tuah filed trademarks for include chewing gum and sunflower seeds, the latter of which I'm sure is going to be salty.

But if that wasn't enough for the viral star who is now making a reported $30,000 per appearance - Hawk Tuah is also going to be jumping into the sports betting world because, of course, she is!

First it was Taylor Swift being involved in our weekly Sunday football habits, and soon it will be Hawk Tuah who is expected to launch a "Bet On That Thang!" sports betting product for an unnamed entity.

Honestly, maybe that person had it right that said Tuah was part of the CIA - it's the only plausible explanation for why she is still around and getting deals.