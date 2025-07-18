Philadelphia Phillies Unveil New Coldplay Kiss Cam: WATCH

The Philadelphia Phillies have their finger on the pulse of the internet. And the internet has been absolutely consumed by memes, jokes and takes on the now-infamous Coldplay kiss cam video.

Because the meme took off over the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, teams haven't been able to give their own take on social media's favorite target. Until Friday night, that is.

At their first home game after the break against the Los Angeles Angels, the Phillies gave one of the best possible tributes to the world-famous meme. When the Citizens Bank Park video board went to the traditional kiss cam segment, it kept going and going until it found a "couple" hoping to keep their "relationship" secret. It's awesome.

So good.

Phillies Start Second Half On A High Note, Despite Loss

The Phillies jumped out to a 4-1 lead on the Angels, behind homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Though the Angels quickly battled back with Jo Adell's 20th homer of the season and Mike Trout's run-scoring single.

They took a 6-5 lead into the ninth, with Kenley Jansen closing out the win to keep the Angels close to their traditional .500 mark.

But who cares about the result on the field when you have excellent meme-ability as an organization?

The Phillies host the Angels over the weekend, then have a series against the Red Sox before heading up to New York to play the Yankees. We'll see if the Phanatics couple makes the trip with them.