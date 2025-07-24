Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Legend And American Icon, Dead At 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, WWE confirmed Thursday morning.

Hogan is the most iconic figure in the history of American professional wrestling. He led the genre to mainstream heights in the 1980s with his classic "Hulkamania" persona.

"Medics were dispatched to the 71-year-old WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning with operators stating it was regarding a "cardiac arrest,'" said TMZ, which first reported Hogan's death..

A decade after mainstreaming the World Wrestling Federation, Hogan elevated WCW ahead of WWE in the historic "Monday Night War" after introducing a villainous character known as "Hollywood Hogan," who led the stable NWO to a takeover of the wrestling industry.

For years, wrestling fans have debated which four performers sit on Mount Rushmore. Yet there's no debate that Hogan is one of them.

This is a developing story. Check back to OutKick for more updates.