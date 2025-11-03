Ali Larter Put On Her Finest Suit & Bra Combination For The 'Landman' Season 2 Screening

If you haven’t checked out Taylor Sheridan's Landman on Paramount+ yet, you're missing out. I'll admit I wasn’t onboard with the series when it first came out.

I heard rumblings about oil fields and wasn’t all that interested in it at all. That changed when scenes from the first season started going viral.

Ali Larter in a bikini had me start to reconsider what kind of series about the oil industry we were really dealing with here. Then came the trip down memory lane.

It came when the internet realized the now 49-year-old was the same actress who wore a whipped cream bikini in Varsity Blues all those years ago. It was then that I locked in that mental note to start watching the first season.

The show's going viral, there's The walk down memory lane, and I had no idea, but Larter was about to go on a relentless marketing clinic. She was back on set for a second season.

Ali Larter Proves She Still Knows How to Get People Talking

Larter was with co-star Michelle Randolph, who is hard to ignore in her own right, and she was gearing up for a summer of behind-the-scenes content. I don’t know the exact day that I started watching the show, but it was some time in early summer.

I was all in on a second season based on the behind-the-scenes content Larter had shared before I even finished the binging of season one, which only took a couple of nights.

That's what all the experts call an effective promotional campaign. She couldn’t possibly promote the show any harder than she already has, could she? Of course, she can and she did.

The premiere of the new season is on November 16th, the final season two trailer has arrived, and Ali Larter is showing up to screenings in her finest suit and bra combination.

The screening and the unveiling of her suit took place Thursday of last week in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. But the promoting by Larter didn’t stop there.

How could it? She couldn’t torch a screening the way she did last week and leave it at that. There had to be a social media post that accompanied it and she unleashed that on her one million Instagram followers Monday.