Ali Larter Teases That There's Another Hot Bikini Scene On The Way In Season 2 Of 'Landman'

Ali Larter shares a bikini picture along with an announcement that she'll be in one for Season 2 of Landman.

Ali Larter just gave fans of Landman another reason to look forward to Season 2. Not that they needed any, they're already champing at the bit for the return of the hit show.

A couple of behind-the-scenes looks from the set have already added to the excitement of the show's return. That was all before the teaser she shared on Monday.

While attempting to connect with her "ladies out there," Larter revealed that her character, Angela Norris, has at least one hot bikini scene in the upcoming season.

"For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let’s hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week," Larter wrote on Instagram along with a bikini selfie.

"Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set."

Ali Larter's teaser has a little something for everyone

Larter then shared her routine on the set in order to be ready for those hot bikini scenes. Step one, if you want to get on her level, is to put down the honeybuns.

The actress and former model doesn’t specifically mention that, but it's implied. It's also clear she's talking to those already putting in some work.

Here's the routine she shared with all her ladies out there:

Bed by 11pm and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30am. Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6. I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core.

Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan.

Another coffee, lemon water, eggs and Turkey bacon. Put on Angela’s diamond cross which is my suit of armor for this woman.

10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk!

Larter wrapped up the bikini announcement/routine reveal by asking others to share with her. She wrote, "Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best. Xo."

There you have it, a bikini scene announcement with a bonus routine and an invitation for the ladies to share their routines with her. Talk about something for everyone.

That's how it's done. Now we just have to sit back and wait until November at the earliest for the second season.