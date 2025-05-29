Michelle Randolph & Ali Larter On The 'Landman' Set Has The Internet's Attention

Last month, Ali Larter had Landman fans falling all over themselves after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the second season of the Paramount+ hit show on Instagram.

It not-so-quietly kicked off a content run for the actress over the last few weeks. A run that includes her hot bikini scene from the show making the rounds once again.

Larter isn't the only one from the show getting in on the content fun. The other half of what some call the greatest TV series mother-daughter combo of all-time, Michelle Randolph, is getting in on the action too.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Randolph, who plays Aynsley Norris, the daughter of Larter's character Angela Norris on the show, shared her own behind-the-scenes content from the set on Wednesday.

The latest comes a few days after the two actresses posed with Sam Elliott, and as you would expect, it has the internet's attention. Fans want more Landman, they want more of Randolph and Larter teaming up, and they want it now.

Michelle Randolph and Ali Larter on the Landman set have Instagram buzzing

Best show 👏

Definitely hoping for more than 10 episodes for Season 2!

Wait are we back omg

We can't wait!

Wait I LOVE this outfit

give em helllllllll baby

About 20 episodes for season 2... We need more Landman.

This girl activates something in me

Let’s go!!!!

Great legs, Michelle! ❤️ Thank you for letting us comment on your IG page. Ali shuts most of us out. 🤬

COUNTING THE MINUTES!!! 🔥🤠🙌

Can’t wait!!!!!! Favorite❤️

Cannot wait for season 2! Favorite show ❤️

Looking forward to season two

Can’t wait for season 2. Great bunch of actors and team behind the scenes!!❤️❤️🙌

Goat mother daughter combo

Can I get your mom's #

Cannot wait to see season 2 you are all so great!!!

Blonde bombshells and.....Jacob.

Love this show and their work!!

This is all part of the fun of riding the success of a hit show in the social media age. You don’t have to wait around for the show to come out to stir up some buzz. A little behind-the-scenes content is all it takes.

They can drop these heat checks every so often and keep the fans wanting more. That's called marketing and that's all fans are going to get for the foreseeable future.

Season 2 is expected to be released some time in 2026. Don't be surprised if the Ali Larter bikini scene makes another run on the internet before then.