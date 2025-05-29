Star Of Epic Taylor Sheridan Show Hits Fans With Great Update On New Season

It sounds like "Landman" season two is going to be a wild ride.

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, and focuses on the oil business in Texas.

It's easily one of the best shows on TV right now. In fact, I'd argue "Landman" and "Lioness" are 1A and 1B when it comes to dominating the entertainment world at the moment.

Billy Bob Thornton drops "Landman" season two update.

Fans have been eager for season two ever since season one wrapped up back in January. Production is currently underway, and fans are likely looking at a release at some point in 2026.

It sounds like fans are in for a very fun time, judging from some recent comments from Thornton.

The star of the hit series said the following during an interview with Gold Derby:

"Last year we had every episode when we started. We do not this year. We've only seen about half of it. I can tell you this much. I'm loving this season, the relationships are really growing and gelling, not only as actors, but with the characters. The first season of anything, you're explaining everything to everybody and the trick to writing things like that is to not make it seem like exposition, and I thought Taylor did a wonderful job of that in Season one. But now, people know who we are, so we don't have to set anything up anymore. We just dove right into it and we were these people again."

It certainly sounds like big things are coming in season two. Fans wouldn't expect anything less after the explosive first season.

It was one of Thornton's best performances of his career. He crushed it as Tommy Norris, and the rest of the cast was also outstanding.

Every single episode was a blast, and the season also ended with a very shocking death. Now, the world is in front of Tommy and the gritty fixer will have to figure out how to navigate it.

I have no doubt Sheridan is absolutely cooking with scripts, even if the cast hasn't seen all of them yet. Sheridan is in a league of his own when it comes to writing.

Now, fans sit and wait for season two to return, likely at some point next year. Hit me with your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.