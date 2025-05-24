Ali Larter's 'Hot' Bikini Scene In Landman Has The Internet Gasping For Air, Ric Flair Backs A-Rod & MEAT!

What's on my weekend schedule? Mulch, playing golf along Lake Erie with northwest & northeast winds & temps that won't hit 70 & the batting cage

Will three yards of double ground get the job done today? No, but my local mulch company had a truck go down and all they could get to me is three yards, so I'll take what I can get today and get to work. We've had yards where we've put down eight yards of mulch on a .3 acre property. The garden beds are filled in now, so I'm thinking three will get me far enough. I've played just one round of golf this year and the conditions weren't perfect. We had a jagoff friend tag along to watch, and constantly add commentary, on a day when I was just looking to relax. It wasn't relaxing. Hopefully, tomorrow morning is a better experience. My buddies and I are down to just 27 days before leaving for a five-day golf bender, so my ass has to get my game in order. By that, I mean, I need to start putting some rounds together because we'll be playing a ton of golf over those five days. I need to wear out my hands and feet now to get them conditioned. Batting cage — based on the schedule, Screencaps Jr. will be facing a team that will have a 12-year-old throwing a bunch of breaking balls. He faced this kid once in a scrimmage and didn't look good against the off-speed pitches. It's time to throw him in a cage to build muscle memory. It's not going to rain this weekend! It's a miracle.

Guys, Mrs. Screencaps is going today to buy MORE flowers for her pots after buying MORE flowers last night

It might be time for an intervention. BUT…BUT…BUT…I'm not holding that intervention. Are you nuts? I'm not.

That aforementioned golf trip is coming up and all I can think about is 27 days from now playing The Loop at Forest Dunes, which is ranked as the 58th best public course in the United States.

She has her flowers while I go chase bucket list golf courses.

Update: The mulch guy called & he's on the way. After I hit ‘publish’ on this one, my weekend is ON.

Screencaps readers share what's on their mind this Memorial Day Weekend

— Brandon in northern Kentucky writes:

My Grandpa was a chief petty officer in the Navy for 14 years including all of WW2. His two brothers as well, one was in the invasion of Italy. My other grandpa had 3 brothers in the AAF who all saw action, one made it through the whole Pacific War and died when his plane was overloaded taking off from an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

I take Memorial Day very serious and make sure my my dad’s uncle who perished is remembered every year. Here is a picture of my front porch, the rebar I used turned out a lot better than I could’ve ever guessed. Thanks and keep up all the hard work.

— CB writes:

Memorial Day is upon us once again, the unofficial official start of Summer. Kids are out of school, grills will be fired up and the glorious smell of burgers cooking will fill the air. But for some, it’s Memorial Day is also a day we remember those we lost in service to our great country. I’d like to share with the SC community a quick story about one such service member and my very good friend Eric Hakel.

Eric was one of my closest friends growing up and a big reason I joined the Navy. Eric was the youngest of 3 brothers, he joined the Navy and became a rescue swimmer on board H-46’s. His job was to jump out of the aircraft into the water and rescue people. The very embodiment of selflessness and willingness to sacrifice his own safety for the good of others. Eric was so dedicated, that when he didn’t make the cut the first time going through Rescue Swimmer school (one of the hardest schools to graduate from in the Navy)he worked hard to go back a 2nd time and passed.

He was a member of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 6 stationed on Naval Station Norfolk. On the evening of October 3, 1995 his helicopter, while on a training flight, was alerted to a vessel in distress. They were able to locate the vessel and Eric would have been ready to jump into the nighttime water to assist the crew in getting of their vessel. However, the crew of the vessel had already left their boat and Eric’s helo departed the scene. As they were returning to NS Norfolk they crashed into the sea.

Eric was killed along with his 3 other crew members. He was 23 years old. I joined the Navy in Jan. 1996 and ended up flying helicopters myself. Life has a funny way about it sometimes….I often wondered what my friend would have thought about that. Eric would have turned 53 in April.

SC community, please celebrate Memorial Day and have a wonderful time with your family and friends. If it’s not too much to ask, maybe take a small moment and remember the significance of the day. If you know of a service member who gave their life in service to the country, think about them and share a story and if you don’t know anyone, feel free to share Eric’s story.

My humble thanks to you and to the SC community.





Kinsey:

As we have done in the past, I encourage readers to share their Memorial Day tributes for Monday's edition of Screencaps. It's your space. Tell your stories. Share your flag photos. Show others what Memorial Day means to you.

— David in Murfreesboro, TN sent this:

The Stars & Stripes flying over stripes.

What it's like to golf at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day

— Bruce B. in Decatur, IL shares a ridiculous bucket list idea for those looking to ramp up their golf adventures:

This is the 8th year my buddies and I have played to most fun round of golf every year- Carb Day at IMS. Shotgun start at 8:30 am and the cars are on the track for the last practice session from 11-1. With 4 holes inside the track we get plenty of sights of the cars screaming past at 225+. Race fans walking around (sometimes in your fairway), practice flyovers from the Blue Angels, a couple of Blackhawk helicopters, and this year the Wienie 500- all 6 Wienermobiles on the track. And a concert to top it off. Nothing like it anywhere on any other course.

Over the years, we've been challenged by fans to chugging contests, had chicks do sand angels in our sand traps, and been followed and watched by countless others like we are inside the ropes. Watched and heard many sound checks from the various bands, all while playing golf. A great kickoff to a great weekend.

Kinsey:

Bruce has some awesome videos of the aerial action that I will upload to Twitter once Twitter starts working this morning. It's down as I type.

Readers react to my investigation into the NPR nerd who hinted that Americans should be using electric grills to save the planet

Here's the post I wrote on Friday.

As I write this, Twitter is down, so the tweets might not be loading inside that post. The premise of the story is that the NPR nerd went on his big lecture only to have me learn that he had a gas stove installed in his house during a kitchen remodel in 2023 and there's no evidence he had it ripped out for an electric stove.

Total fraud. You shouldn't be shocked.

— Tom writes:

I thought your "Kiss my ass Jeff" , followed by pictures of his gas range was excellent. It sort of goes along with Memorial Day… all of those proud men an women died when the USA said "Kiss my ass, _______ " , and they died so that we could say that.

God bless the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and God bless the USA.

Readers react to my commentary on school clap-outs where parents clap as kids leave the school for the last time

— Cody P. emails:

Thank you sir for your timely commentary on the rise of the 'clap-out'.

I was engaged in a lengthy Teams discussion with a colleague who had just attended her first clap out for her daughter.

I grew up in the 80's when you finished a year of school and just went outside to play for the next 3 months. No fanfare, no graduation, no parents clapping. Just a bunch of kids on a school bus screaming Alice Cooper's "School's Out for the Summer" at the top of their lungs.

Needless to say, your description is spot on. Well played, Joe.

— Jason S. checks in:

The clap out hasn't made it to Kansas yet, but it sounds ridiculous, so I hope it never does. Totally agree on 8th grade [graduations]. I had more employees this year missing work for planning or having 8th grade graduation parties which was very annoying.

Back when they moved up, my kids asked why they had to go the ceremony since they weren't "graduating" from anything other than going to a new building. :)

####################

That is it this morning. The mulch arrived as I was writing this.

Let's go get after it. Have a safe, awesome holiday weekend and never forget how fortunate we are to live in this incredible place we all call home.

I will see all of you on Monday.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that you can find on my Twitter bio

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :