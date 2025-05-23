NPR Nerd, Who Hints You Should Ditch Your Gas Grill For An Electric Grill To Save The Planet, Has A Gas Stove

I've warned you guys over and over and over that, given the chance, the crazy Libs would take your gas grills, your gas mowers, gas blowers, gas chainsaws, gas everything.

On Friday, NPR released a report on electric grills hours before men across the country head out to buy a new grill because summer kicks off this weekend. That's not by accident by the disgusting woke Libs at NPR. That's them telling you what they would've taken from you if Kamala Harris would've won the White House.

The reporter, Jeff Brady, found a Millennial couple to tell him all about how they use an electric grill and how wonderful it is. "Climate change is another reason Nghiem and Kachev switched. Before the grill, the couple replaced several fossil fuel items with electric ones — first their car, then lawn mower and trimmer, a water heater and last year the grill," writes.

"Switching from a fossil fuel-burning device to an electric one — called electrification — is a key climate solution, especially as they are powered by electricity generated from an increasingly cleaner grid that uses renewable energy instead of fossil fuels."

Because these woke Libs tend to be huge frauds, it's my routine to go look at how the reporter is living his, or her life, after lecturing Americans that they're killing the planet by cooking a steak on a gas grill.

You'll never guess what type of stove Jeff installed in his new kitchen in his home back in 2023.

Would you look at this! Jeff rails against gas stoves and then he puts one into his house.

"The new kitchen is coming together. All my reporting on gas stoves made this decision difficult. Considering we have an old drafty house, no children, a powerful range hood that turns on automatically and we live in a gas-producing state that’s in no hurry to encourage electrification… I landed on this beauty," Jeff wrote on Instagram in 2023.

Rules for thee, not for me. You're killing the planet, Jeff.

Jeff has posted five times on Instagram since installing his gas stove warning others about gas stoves.

"Did you know gas stoves pollute your home with benzene, which is linked to cancer? More about the research in my @npr story at the link in my bio," Jeff wrote four months after installing the gas stove in his house.

I'll go ahead and say it again — kiss my ass, Jeff.