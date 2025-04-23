Ali Larter Fires Up 'Landman' Fans With A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Season 2

Filming of season 2 of the Paramount+ hit Landman is underway. The cast and crew are back in Texas to attempt to recreate the magic captured during the debut season of the show.

All the big names from the first season, from Billy Bob Thornton to Ali Larter to Michelle Randolph and others are back. Except for Jon Hamm, whose character Monty Miller - spoiler alert - was killed off in the season 1 finale.

It was Larter, now 49, who had fans buzzing about the upcoming season, which is expected to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026. She shared "a little BTS of Season 2" with the cast she loves earlier this week.

Now, believe it or not, there are critics out there of Larter's character, Angela Norris. They say the character is poorly written and too over the top.

Her costar Billy Bob Thornton isn’t one of them. He told Deadline earlier this month, "You ever been to Dallas? Just go down there and believe me, Ali is on every other corner."

Ali Larter has Landman fans fired up for the second season of the hit show

The critics were nowhere to be found responding to Larter's behind-the-scenes post. There were just fans and the occasional hornball fired up about the new season.

I agree with the Landman fans. Let's have more Ali Larter.