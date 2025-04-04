Star Actress Lights Up Internet With Spicy Modeling Shoot: WATCH

Michelle Randolph has grabbed the internet's attention.

The "Landman" and "1923" star is rising to the top of the entertainment world after appearing on Taylor Sheridan's series about the oil business in Texas.

She was already part of Sheridan's world with the hit "Yellowstone" prequel, but "Landman" took things to a new level.

I might not know much in life, but I definitely know when someone has potential. Randolph has it in abundance.

Michelle Randolph goes viral with modeling shoot.

Well, Randolph is keeping the pedal to the metal. The 27-year-old actress recently did a shoot with the beauty magazine L'Beauté, and it's safe to say people are definitely noticing.

You can check out the viral shoot below. It's the latest sign that Randolph is here to stay.

What a run we're witnessing from Randolph. She crushed it in "Landman," "1923" season two wraps up this Sunday, and she's now hitting the internet with an impressive modeling performance.

She's clearly proving that her talents far exceed just acting. Does Sheridan know how to pick them or does the "Yellowstone" creator know how to pick them?

Something tells me we're just getting started when it comes to witnessing Randolph's rise. There's definitely plenty more to come, and we'll be here at OutKick to cover it all. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.