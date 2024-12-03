Star Actress Has Elite Instagram Skills: PHOTOS

"Landman" actress Michelle Randolph is a name you're going to want to get to know.

Basic information:

Birthday: September 11, 1997

Nationality: American

Height: 5'5"

Major acting credits: "Landman" and "1923"

The popular series from Taylor Sheridan about the oil business in Texas is off to a hot start, and Randolph plays the role of Tommy Norris' (Billy Bob Thornton) daughter Ainsley.

"Landman" star Michelle Randolph has a big Instagram following.

Naturally, as a Big J journalist, I had to dive a bit deeper into the situation, and my first stop was Instagram. It turns out the actress and model has a significant following, and has for a while.

She currently has nearly 500,000 followers, and posts a variety of different content for her fans. Check out some of her best posts below.

I think the star potential from the "1923" alum is pretty obvious.

She's even a fan of horses! All we need now is a photo of her hunting, and I'm pretty sure that'd check all the boxes.

Randolph is pretty new to the big stage when it comes to acting. Her only two major credits are "Landman" and "1923."

However, if you're only going to have two major credits to your name, you might as well make sure they're both hits from Taylor Sheridan.

It's certainly pretty hard to do better than that.

There's still a lot of "Landman" ahead of us, and something tells me Randolph is going to stick around for the long haul. Let me know what you think of the show and her career at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.