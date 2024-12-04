Ali Larter In 'Landman' Has The Internet Talking & Bringing Up Fond Memories Of Her In A Whipped Cream Bikini

Ali Larter is back. I know she technically didn’t go anywhere, and she's been in a ton of stuff over the years, with consistent acting credits to her name since the late 90s.

That's all true, but the 48-year-old actress's role as Angela Norris in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's latest Landman has been a game changer. It's breathed new life into her decades-long career.

Suddenly, Ali Larter is popping up in people's algorithms. She's making an appearance on Screencaps, and she has the internet talking about her all thanks to her latest role.

She is joined on the series by big names like Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore.

Larter plays the ex-wife of BBT's character, Tommy Norris and, as she hints at with this promo for the series on Instagram, she brings it.

The former model's "very spicy" scenes throughout the first handful of episodes has social media buzzing and pointing out the fact that, at 48, she hasn’t lost her fastball.

It's safe to say that if you were on the fence about checking the series out, Larter is giving you a solid reason to do so. And she has the endorsement of a lot of folks on social media as well.

Ali Larter has gone from a whipped cream bikini in Varsity Blues to the hot mom in Landman

It would be one thing if Larter was only up against a 62-year-old Demi Moore and had the internet cranking out endorsement after endorsement. Don’t get me wrong, for her age, Moore is still holding her own.

But that's a whole different league than the one Larter is playing in. She has a rising star in Michelle Randolph, who plays her daughter and appeared in the series 1923, to hold her own with and, so far, so good on that.

Larter could be receiving the upper hand with some help from those of a certain age who remember the iconic scene from the 1999 movie Varsity Blues where she wore a whipped cream bikini.

There are plenty of us out there who remember.