Ali Larter's Bikini Photo Has Landman Fans Talking, A.J. Brown Lights Up Security Guard & Clemens 40th!

Kinsey:

MY Lions are now into uncharted waters for this franchise. The franchise has never won 10+ games in consecutive seasons and this 10-1 start is its best since 1934. Unless you're like 100 years old and you were paying attention to the NFL as a 10-year-old in 1934, you've never really experienced anything like this as a Lions fan.

By the way, the standing-room only ticket price for Thursday's game against the Bears has gone up to $301 from $282 on Friday.

Quick hitters:

BUFFALO SNOW GAME ALERT! Big lake effect is on the way and Buffalo is supposed to get pummeled starting on Friday. Keep your eyes on this one. I'm seeing weather maps from our local weather guys calling for 50" along the I-90 corridor where Guy G. in western New York lives. Buckle up!

Let these numbers sink in for a minute. I know Clay hates Will Levis, but this is rather impressive.

Jimmy Carter was 10 the last time the Lions started 10-1.

Nobody has made blowout NFL games sound more interesting than Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady. I had the 49ers-Packers game on in the background while doing some travel research and those two were going nuts with five minutes left in the game like it was a one-score ballgame. Green Bay won 38-10.

The Cowboys beating the Redskins after converting 2 of 11 third downs is why heart attacks in the U.S. are up.

The teams left on the Colts (5-7) schedule have a combined winning percentage of .298. Dan Dakich is going to lose it if this team doesn't finish 9-8.

Lou has a message for Bucs fans.

Can you be a diehard Cowboys fan if you've never seen the Cowboys in-person?

- Darren in McDonough writes:

Hope I'm not out of line here, but I would find it difficult to describe myself as a "diehard fan" if I've never seen my "favorite" team play in person.

Bare minimum: a home game (at the very, very least).

Diehards go on the road to a rivalry game in hostile territory.

Kinsey:

I believe this is in response to Derek G. saying he's a diehard Cowboys fan and wondering if he should go to his first Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day.

Let's not forget that Cowboys tickets haven't traditionally been the cheapest ticket in sports. In fact, they're typically the most expensive tickets in the NFL.

I'd cut the guy some slack here. Maybe he's not financially as fortunate as many Screencaps readers.

That said, this should make for some good arguments.

I really hate to see this parking lot behavior at Costco. Take this behavior to Sam's Club

Shorty cart analysis

- Mike in Murrysville, PA did some research:

Tale of 2 Shorties!!



Shop N Save



Giant Eagle

Screencaps readers who've come to an end of an era

- Mike N. in Illinois has come to the end with high school football:

Our youngest son played his last high school football game last night bringing 6 years of watching our two boys play Friday Night Lights come to an end. The Sean Payton speech at the beginning of Kenny Cheney’s "Boys of Fall" video says it all for seniors. (that speech was given at this field where Sean, our youngest son, and I all played)

While I’ll miss these nights tremendously, what I miss most is coaching them for most of their sports their whole lives. To the young and old moms and dads out there I guarantee one of the most enjoyable and satisfying things you will do in your lives is help coach your kids. They need you there as much as you want to be there.

While our boys are fortunate enough to play in college, and we have a few more years to watch, nothing compares to being on the fields with smelling that fresh cut grass.

Showing off your wood

- Rick R. showed off his on Sunday:

Mr Caps. Great stuff from all of the Screen Cap community this week. America is full of incredible humans and it just feels right to be apart of what you created. Keep on slaying it. And let’s goooo Redskins!!



P. S. Sure could use Wood Bunny about now.

Screencaps readers who've been to the Battle of the Bulge grounds

- Mike T. has made the trip:

This is the American Cemetery in Luxembourg, over 5 thousand American soldiers are buried here along with general George Patton. It’s is a fitting resting place for Americans heroes!

- JW emails:

Best trip ever was in 2012 taking 150 veterans including Joe Montagne's Uncle Willie (who served with George Patton in the 3rd Army) to Belgium/Luxembourg

We got to meet the King of Belgium, vist Patton's Grave, and listen to Uncle WIllie telling stories of the march to Bastogne, see the start of the Tour de France in Liege, and drink some of the best beer on the planet.

What a experience of a lifetime:

The spot where the Nazi murdered American POW's:

WWII vet Uncle Willie salutes Gen. George Patton:

Visiting the US Cemetery:

That's it for this holiday week Monday. I will be off the next two days, then back for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday morning. I know it's a little bit of a crazy schedule, but this way helps SeanJo have a nice extended break and I can get a couple of days to get stuff done.

Go have a great week, including those of you who are retired and golfing. I'll be off a couple of days, but there's always work around the house that needs done. That's life.

