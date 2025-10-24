'Landman' Season 2 Preview Features Bikinis, Rush Of Adrenaline: WATCH

The final preview for "Landman" season two is here, and it's going to juice expectations.

Season two of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas returns for its premiere on November 16th on Paramount+.

To say I'm excited would be a massive understatement. I can't wait to see what Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) does now that he's assumed power while also juggling his chaotic family.

New "Landman" season two preview released.

Well, it looks like fans are in for an absolutely crazy ride, judging from the final preview. Tommy, once again, finds himself in a muddy situation, the company might be on the brink of collapse and Angela (Ali Larter) and Aynsley (Michelle Randolph), per usual, are rocking bikinis at the pool.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It appears Taylor Sheridan is sticking with what works and taking it all to a new level. That's an elite trailer, and fans are sounding off in the comments:

Can't wait. Honestly, I can't tell if Tommy is more stressed at work or at home lol.

Let's go!

And just when I was wondering how Landman could possibly get any better Sam Elliott makes an appearance

At my age, I hate to speed up the calendar. But man, I can't wait for the new season.

The next evolution of Cooper Norris is going to be interesting

"Dear God, I beg you for patience. That's it." Me, when it comes to waiting for Season 2.

Can't wait.

Sh*t is about to hit the fan, I’m excited.

Also, let's take a moment to shine some light on Sam Elliott. That man is an incredible talent, and he steals the show in everything he does.

There are few men in entertainment more legendary than him, and a return to the Sheridan universe after "1883" seemed inevitable.

I have no doubt he's going to crush it as Tommy's dad. The preview seems to indicate the character Elliott is playing might be even more ruthless and cut-throat than the son.

Make sure to check out the season two premiere on November 16th, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.