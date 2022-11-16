Charles Barkley To Brooklyn Nets: You’ve Wasted The Past Four Years

Charles Barkley thinks the Brooklyn Nets are a failure.

The never-shy NBA on TNT broadcaster called out the team for the failures that have become synonymous with the last four years. A time when Brooklyn had what everyone thought was going to be a superteam.

In 2019, the Nets signed two of the NBA’s most dominant offensive weapons in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then in 2021, they added scoring machine James Harden.

What has that gifted the franchise? One playoff series win in the past four years.

“You can not be screwing around… this is a wasteful four years for these guys,” the Hall of Famer Barkley said on Tuesday night.

"They ain't even close [to winning a championship]. … This is a wasted four years for these guys" 😬



Chuck sounds off on the Nets

THE NETS ARE AN EPIC FAILURE

The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the worst NBA debacles in the 21st century.

When the Nets put Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all on the same team in 2021, it wasn’t just IF they would with a Championship, it was HOW MANY.

Immediately people compared this team to the Miami Heat’s “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Their run from 2010-2014 saw them reach the NBA Finals four years in a row, winning two Championships.

Miami Heat won two NBA Championships with their ‘Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Instead, the Nets got the complete opposite.

James Harden is now on Philadelphia, Kyrie barely played last year and is currently suspended and Durant is trying to carry the team on his wobblily knees

The Brooklyn Nets have been a failure despite having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

BARKLEY BELIEVES THE NETS WASTED THEIR OPPORTUNITY

Tuesday night the Nets got smoked by the Sacramento Kings 153-121.

The team feels lifeless and look completely lost. I’d say that it appears they’re going through the motions, but even that would be too much of a compliment.

The team is expected to make some significant changes in the offseason. Will Kyrie still be on the team and if not, who wants to deal with his toxicity these days? And will the Nets look to ship Durant so they can add multiple pieces?

Regardless what happens, it looks like the Nets blockbuster ending went straight to the cutting-room floor.