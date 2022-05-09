Charles Barkley’s Solution To NBA Fan Problem: “I’m Gonna Beat Your A**”

Charles Barkley thinks the increasingly common issue of negative fan-player interactions within the NBA can be resolved in just five minutes.

That’s all the time the Round Mound of Rebound and his NBA counterparts need to put an end to run-ins like we saw Sunday with Chris Paul reacting to the harassment his family received while attending a playoff game in Dallas.

“Hey we could put an end to all this stuff. Some of the stuff these fans say. … Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes, I’ve always said that,” Barkley said Sunday via the NBA On TNT.

Chuck’s of the opinion that if you want to talk smack, you better be able to back it up – lawyers not included.

“Some of the crap they said to you, hey, just give me five minutes at center court with them and say ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face and for these five minutes I’m gonna beat your ass and beat the hell out of you,” added Barkley.

Point being, you can’t verbally harass while also hiding behind the threat of litigation.

Charles Barkley offered a solution to when a fan at a game can’t control themselves. pic.twitter.com/DEw45eV7Kj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2022

Lest there be any confusion, Sir Charles doesn’t feel as though current players, nor he, would need the full five minutes, he just wants to savor the moment.

“I’m gonna take my time. I’m not gonna beat him up quickly,” insisted Barkley. “I’m gonna jab em a little bit, then I’m gonna lay the haymakers on they ass.”

One of Barkley’s TNT cohosts and a fellow Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, seemed to be in favor of Barkley’s solution. “I hear you Foreman,” said a laughing Shaq, referencing former champion boxer George Foreman. “Charles Foreman.”

For someone who scored 23,757 of them, this may be his most impactful point.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF