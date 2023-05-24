Bud Light Is Trying Another New Marketing Strategy: FREE BEER

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is not having a fun time right now. During a time of the year — summer — when sales should spike as people are out enjoying their lives in the warm weather, Bud Light can’t seem to give away their beer for free. But that’s not going to stop them from trying.

Here at OutKick, we’ve extensively covered Bud Light’s massive decline. Partnering with a trans woman — Dylan Mulvaney — who actively mocks real women — with a stereotypical and overly flamboyant impersonation of a woman — was not a good business decision.

Instead of “bringing in new customers” as — I assume — was the plan, they turned off their customer base. That’s fairly obvious from recent sales figures.

Cans of Anheuser-Busch Bud Light brand beer sit in a warehouse and the company is now trying to give it away for free. (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It’s not uncommon for alcohol brands to offer rebates. Walk into any liquor store and many of the bottles are adorned with little tags to mail away for a check in 4-6 weeks. This is a practice I took part in quite frequently in some of the leaner years of my life.

Hey, I’m a communications major. You have to expect some lean years.

But what you generally don’t see in liquor stores is a rebate that covers the ENTIRE cost of the product. That seems like bad business. $10 back on that $30 bottle of Jack Daniels? Sure. Buy a second bottle and get an extra $15!

Bud Light loves to try new and innovative marketing strategies — clearly — so here’s another one: free beer!

They are literally giving Bud Light away now. https://t.co/GezLssFMIq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2023

This is objectively funny. It’s also funny because the display looks full, so people aren’t even taking them up on the offer.

Bud Light actually attempting to give away free beer

I have to say though … I’d find it pretty hard to turn down the free beer.

I get it. People are free to support companies with which they agree and disassociate from ones they don’t. Or, not take company politics into account at all.

That’s the beauty of our free, capitalist society.

I’ll say this: though I’m not actively boycotting Bud Light or anything like that — boycotting requires too much effort and I’m lazy at heart — I haven’t had a Bud Light since the disaster went down.

Why? Well, Coors Light and Miller Lite — to me — are practically the same thing. I don’t drink cheap light beer because I love the taste.

No, I’m trying to catch a buzz and save some room in my stomach and wallet for some burgers and hot dogs at the nine-hole turn.

And, if all three are an option, it’s easy to pick any of the three. So I choose not to select Bud Light.

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

However, if someone handed me a Bud Light on the sixth tee box and said “this is free,” I’m not slapping it out of their hand. Sorry.

Think of it this way, though: Bud Light still has to pay to manufacture that beer. It’s not free to make. So, if you do buy a case of Bud Light and force them to pay you a full rebate, you’re actually taking money away from the company.

Don’t want people to see you drinking it? Dump it in a red Solo cup.

Tis’ the season anyway.

I’m just saying I find it hard to turn down free beer.

That doesn’t make me less American.

I think it makes more American, if anything.