Bud Light Goes Camo, Budweiser Goes Harley-Davidson In First Big Marketing Pivot

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch is planning a huge marketing blitz this summer as the company continues to deal with the Bud Light fallout, and the pieces are starting to fall into place.

The first order of business? Put some Harley-Davidsons on the iconic Budweiser can, smother the blue Bud Light ones in green camouflage, and let the chips fall where they may.

Baby steps, you know?

Bud Light goes camo, Budweiser goes Harley-Davidson

First off — credit where credit is due. Budweiser actually left the comments on for that post, which is something they haven’t done on any of their social media platforms in weeks.

Now, the comments were all terrible and they got torched for this, but you have to start owning it at some point, right?

Those above cans — complete with the Brewed and Built in the USA at the bottom — are available now. Get in line!

Lord knows they need the business.

As for Bud Light, the Dylan Mulvaney poster child for all of this, the plan for their summer look is an oldie but a goodie — camouflage.

According to the NY Post, the company is set to launch a line of camo bottles that promote the “Folds of Honor” program, which provides scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders.

“It’s an aluminum bottle,” a source said. “I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that.”

I see what the source did there. Nice. Subtle, crisp, smart and funny. Great work.

Anyway, after weeks of sales drops — including another big one for the first week of May — the 180 over at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch appears to be in full effect.

Will these new summer looks come off as pandering back to their base? Of course. Will people notice? You bet — go take a look at some of the Budweiser comments.

But AB and Bud Light had to start rebuilding somewhere, so you just have to take the leap and hope to land somewhere on solid ground.