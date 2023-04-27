Bud Light Planning Huge Marketing Push To Dispel ‘Misinformation’ As Sales Tank

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is erasing everything on the white board and starting from scratch as sales continue to plummet in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

And here I read that some so-called industry “experts” thought all this boycotting was hogwash!

According to the New York Post, the embattled beer chain is gearing up to “spend heavily on the brand after spending fell off a cliff last year,” Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, told The Post.

Anheuser-Busch executives — what’s left of them, anyways — relayed that message to US beer distributors at a closed-door meeting in Washington, DC earlier this week.

As sales crumble — they’re down 17% according to the most recent data — execs promised to “spend lotsa dough on Bud Light [marketing] this spring and summer, starting with big push this week for the NFL draft,” Steinman wrote in a report to clients this week that was obtained by The Post.

Bud Light sales fall after Dylan Mulvaney partnership. (Credit: Getty Images and Instagram)

Bud Light continues to crumble after Mulvaney can

Lotsa dough! Get ready to be bombarded by Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch commercials for the next few months, most likely starting with tonight’s NFL Draft.

One distributor told The Post that the sinking chain told clients via zoom this week that they planned to have a better screening process when it comes to marketing.

Gee, ya think?

“Executives will have to go through a more rigorous screening process,” the distributor added.

And in case anyone reading this runs into any Bud Light operatives in the streets, be prepared for a laundry list of “talking points” that were apparently handed out by the higher-ups.

The buzz words, according to a letter handed down to wholesalers earlier this week, include relaying to customers the “confusion” and “misinformation” surrounding the Mulvaney controversy, according to Beer Business Daily.

“This was one single can given to one social media influencer,” Anheuser-Busch said in the letter, adding, “This can was not made for production or sale to the general public” nor was it “a formal campaign or advertisement.”