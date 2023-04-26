Las Vegas Strip Appears To Be Boycotting Bud Light: ‘Competitors Being Sold Out’

Videos by OutKick

People enjoying the Las Vegas Strip seem to be doing so without drinking much Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have been taking nonstop fire ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney for a video that was nothing short of jarring.

Sales have taken a monster hit, multiple celebrities have publicly dragged the beer brand and it doesn’t seem like anyone is interested in slowing down.

Well, it turns out people crushing it in Vegas might be getting in on the boycott.

People in Vegas seem to be opting for something other than Bud Light.

Popular YouTuber “Not Leaving Las Vegas” (real name Steven) is famous for chronicling all the craziness in Sin City.

He posted a video Tuesday night checking out locations selling alcohol on the Strip, and one thing is clear:

There’s plenty of Bud Light available while other popular brands have been picked clean.

Bud Light sales are completely collapsing. Sales are down 21% by volume and 17% by dollars.



This might be the greatest example ever of "go woke, bo broke."



I hope teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was worth it, @BudLight! https://t.co/9htHS1cxs4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2023

At one point in the video, he interviews a store employee who claims he went from restocking Bud Light multiple times per shift to rarely doing it. When asked point blank if people are buying Bud Light, the unnamed employee replied with, “No.”

“It seems like there’s a lot of Bud Light on the shelves in Vegas and a lot of the competitors being sold out. So, Miller loves Budweiser right now,” the popular YouTuber said at the end of the video.

You can watch him chronicle the situation on the Vegas Strip below. It’s just one guy looking into it, but his findings seem to match up with stories from around America.

People remain very unhappy with the beer brand.

This situation goes to show people are taking the Bud Light boycott seriously. This is what happens when you upset a large chunk of your customer base.

It’s not like Bud Light is an irreplaceable item. There’s a bunch of different light beer options, but only one chose to team up with a transgender activist whose entire brand is mocking women.

Now, the beer brand under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella is paying the price. The latest information showed that sales are down 17% by dollars and 21% by volume.

The craziest part about this situation in Vegas – other than the fact I’ve been inside every location featured – is that people in Vegas aren’t really taking the time to think things out.

Vegas is all about making quick decisions. Whether it’s on the tables or at the bar, people just want a cold beer or to double down at blackjack. Nobody is debating what beer to have. Get your hands on whatever is available.

Now, it seems people in Las Vegas are very deliberately choosing to not drink the formerly popular beer.

People on the Las Vegas Strip appear to be boycotting Bud Light. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Keep checking back to OutKick for all the drama and updates as we have them. For now, people will continue to take a stand after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.