Bar Stands With Bud Light, Vows To Kick Out Customers Unhappy About Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

A bar in Indiana has chosen to side with Bud Light instead of upset customers.

Bud Light has been getting absolutely torched across the country after deciding to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Sales are down, multiple executives have had to take leave and beer customers have been unrelenting with their pressure.

Well, Bud Light found one business willing to stand by its side.

Indiana bar sides with the beer brand.

The Fairfax Bar & Grill in Bloomington, Indiana is generating a lot of attention after vowing to kick out any customers who “voice their concerns about the issue,” according to Newsweek.

The bar announced the following earlier in April as the backlash was intensifying:

We are tired of all of the hate. We are very open to debate and discussion and it’s truly a shame that we can’t have open conversations about this important political and cultural topic. Bars, in our opinion, exist as public spaces where ideas should be exchanged. Unfortunately due to all of the bigotry and hatred that has surfaced around the Bud Light controversy any patron wanting to voice their concerns about the issue will be immediately asked to pay their bill and leave our establishment.

That’s right, folks. The Fairfax Bar & Grill is siding with the multinational corporation over upset customers. It’s just what Bud Light needed!

Owner McKinley Minniefield told Newsweek, in part, “I won’t tolerate hate speech, and I think that’s where I draw the line as a human, as a business owner. I’m 100 percent open to debate and to offering a place where people can and exchange ideas. I think it’s really important that we keep these public places—bars, these places where people can come and have a beer and sit next to somebody, share a beer with somebody they maybe don’t agree with or see eye to eye with.”

He added some customers are allegedly “being really aggressive” towards Bud Light drinkers. Minniefield also told Newsweek some regular customers have stopped showing up since the controversy started. At the same time, he feels like he’s added some new people as well.

Bud Light continues to be under intense pressure.

While The Fairfax Bar & Grill might be doing its part to help Anheuser-Busch, many other people seem to have a very different attitude.

Bud Light has been getting absolutely crushed for nearly four weeks at this point. The reason why is pretty simple.

Bud Light continues to get hammered after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney’s entire shtick is to mock women and behave like a little girl. His Bud Light collaboration focused on him being too dumb to understand March Madness. As I’ve asked many times, is there any adult woman you know who doesn’t know what March Madness is? Of course not. It’s wildly offensive to women.

Now, Bud Light is paying the price.

Bud Light sales are completely collapsing. Sales are down 21% by volume and 17% by dollars.



This might be the greatest example ever of "go woke, bo broke."



I hope teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was worth it, @BudLight! https://t.co/9htHS1cxs4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2023

Bud Light is finding out firsthand that going woke never ends well. When will the pressure stop? That remains to be seen, but for now, people seem to have no interest in letting up. One bar in Indiana can do what it wants, but overall the pressure continues.