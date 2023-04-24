Bud Light Sales Drop 17% After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light has taken a massive sales hit following the decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been getting crushed ever since a collaboration with the transgender activist, and the latest data is very alarming for the company.

Data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows the light beer has taken a hit of 17% in dollars sold and volume dropped 21% for the week that ended April 15, according to the New York Post.

That’s a significant drop from the previous week. The week that ended April 8 saw sales drop 6% and volume drop 11%.

Meanwhile, Coors Light and Miller Lite are up big. The two are up 18%, according to the same data.

Bud Light continues to get crushed for its Dylan Mulvaney collaboration.

Anheuser-Busch has been scrambling to do damage control ever since the fallout from the Dylan Mulvaney disaster started.

It’s an all-time great example of going woke and going broke. Bud Light consumers just wanted to drink beer.

Instead, they were served a collaboration featuring a person whose entire brand is to mock women and behave like a little girl. Remember, Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light ad was about how he’s too stupid to understand sports and March Madness.

Do you know any woman in America who hasn’t heard of March Madness? Customers and multiple celebrities immediately pushed back, sales are down and a pair of executives are taking leaves of absence.

CEO Brendan Whitworth was also forced to release a statement, although it didn’t do much to calm the choppy waters.

Go woke, go broke. We hear it time and time again, but companies just don’t seem to learn. Now, Bud Light is learning the lesson where it hurts most: the bank account. Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes. It’s truly that simple.