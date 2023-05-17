Bud Light Sales Fall Off A Cliff, Other Anheuser-Busch Brands Also Get Crushed

Videos by OutKick

The bleeding just won’t stop for Bud Light.

The company has been going through absolute hell ever since it teamed up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney at the start of April for March Madness. The backlash has been unrelenting for weeks, and the latest sales dating indicates the company hasn’t fixed the situation at all.

Retail sales are down 23.6% for the week that ended with May 6 compared to a year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ (via New York Post).

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are in big trouble

However, Bud Light isn’t the only Anheuser-Busch brand getting lit up like a scoreboard. Several other beers under the AB umbrella also continue to see a sharp decline.

Budweiser is down 9.7%, Michelob Ultra is down 2.9% and Natural Light is down 2.5% compared to the same time period a year ago. The declines for those brands, while incredibly steep, are slowing slightly compared to the previous time window.

Still, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light continue to bleed and there’s no end in sight. While AB products might be getting killed, other beers are soaring. Pabst Blue Ribbon is up 21.6% and Miller High Life is up 10.4%.

Bud Light sales continue to get crushed. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Go woke, go broke.

If the lesson of going woke and going broke hasn’t been drilled into beer brands at this point it never will. Bud Light decided to team up with a person whose entire brand is mocking women and acting like a young girl.

The company has been paying the price for months. Instead of focusing on marketing that’s aimed at the core Bud Light audience – regular dudes who want to crack a beer after work – the beer brand decided to go mega-woke.

The outcome was fans fleeing and seemingly no new customers. No, sales continue to get obliterated. The bleeding has also spread to other AB brands. It’s a massacre.

Pressure remains on Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

With no end in sight and summer right around the corner, you can bank on sales continuing to get crushed for the time being.