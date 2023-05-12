Tudor Dixon Says Bud Light Needs To Get Back To ‘Chicks In Bikinis’

Videos by OutKick

Tudor Dixon’s marketing strategy for Bud Light is simple and genius.

Bud Light continues to get absolutely shellacked ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. The beer brand has seen a huge hit to its sales, customers are fleeing like its the Titanic and there’s no end in sight.

However, the former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate has a very simple fix: Get back to promoting good looking women in bikinis.

Tudor Dixon sounds off on Bud Light.

While the highly-paid marketing “experts” at Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light don’t seem capable of formulating any plan to fix the situation, Dixon is going back to the basics. Beer fans want to see good looking women rocking bikinis holding a cold one.

“I’m telling you my marketing strategy with them will work. Go back to chicks in bikinis with a carwash drinking Bud Light. You’re going to sell a lot,” Dixon explained during a recent interview.

She’s not wrong!

How much money do we think Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch pay in-house and outside marketing consultants?

It’s definitely millions and millions of dollars. Those idiots decided to team up with a transgender activist whose entire brand is mocking women and acting like a child.

Tudor Dixon gave Bud Light the only marketing advice the company needs and she did it for free! I’d suggest sending her some cold Anheuser-Busch products, but something tells me she’s not interested.

Bud Light's collapse proves the common man still runs this country.



Woke morons want the public to believe they have all the power. They don't. Regular people still have great influence.



The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. The average dude doesn’t want woke politics injected into his beer.

He wants to come home after a very tough day of work, turn on his favorite team and crack a beer – or a few! – and relax.

Somehow, Bud Light made the active decision to ignore its customers in an attempt to please people who will never drink it.

It was one of the worst business decisions in recent memory. The company needs to get Tudor Dixon on the phone and actually give people what they want.