Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With Marketing Firm Responsible For Dylan Mulvaney Disaster.

Anheuser-Busch reportedly cut loose the marketing firm responsible for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light and AB have been under nonstop fire after teaming up with the transgender activist, whose shtick appears to be mocking women. The Bud Light/March Madness promo focused on Mulvaney being too stupid to understand sports. Outrage was swift and it’s been unrelenting.

Sales have cratered for Bud Light, and it appears the pressure isn’t close to letting up. Now, AB is attempting to let distributors know it was a third party that pulled the trigger on the promo.

Bud Light continues to get dragged after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Anheuser-Busch sent a letter to distributors informing them the beer brand had separated itself from the marketing firm responsible for the Mulvaney situation, according to The New York Post. The can featuring Mulvaney’s face wasn’t produced by Anheuser-Busch or at an AB facility, according to the same report.

The name of the marketing firm isn’t known at this time, and it appears Anheuser-Busch has no interest in revealing it.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light continue to get hammered.

It’s truly amazing how much backlash Anheuser-Busch has taken since the start of April when Mulvaney posted the promo.

People were immediately outraged. Usually, pressure lets up after a few days. Not when it comes to Bud Light.

Part of the problem is Anheuser-Busch’s damage control has been terrible. Instead of just apologizing for teaming up with a person who mocks women, AB has attempted every spin in the book.

The beer brand even released an ad to convince people it’s a patriotic company. Nobody is falling for it.

Now, Anheuser-Busch reportedly is informing distributors it had nothing to do with the situation and it was a third party marketing firm.

While a third party might have quarterbacked the whole situation, it’s still on Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch at the end of the day. The company’s name is on the can. Someone has to step up, take responsibility and fix the situation.

Bud Light continues to get crushed after Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It really does seem like this whole situation could just end with a simple apology. Instead, AB is doing anything but the obvious choice. The quarter two data is going to be brutal for the company, and no end is in sight. Go woke, go broke. It’s that simple.