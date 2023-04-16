Budweiser Runs Paid Pro-America Ad Campaign After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch is attempting to get back in the good graces of customers with a new Budweiser ad following the Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

Anheuser-Busch has been under intense pressure ever since Bud Light decided to team up with Mulvaney, a biological man who seems to enjoy mocking womanhood and what it means to be a girl.

The CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Brendan Whitworth, released a statement Friday afternoon that drew plenty of attention, but that wasn’t the company’s only move.

Bud Light is facing major fallout after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Budweiser/Anheuser-Busch play on patriotism after Mulvaney disaster.

Budweiser’s official Twitter account is running a massive paid ad campaign for a pro-America video that attempts to tie America to the popular beer brand.

I do not follow Budweiser, but it popped on my feed this morning with a clear “promoted” tag.

Budweiser runs paid pro-America ad campaign on Twitter. (Credit: Twitter)

As of Sunday morning, the Budweiser video is nearing 35 million impressions since being shared Friday afternoon. While it’s impossible to know for sure, it seems likely a large chunk of those impressions were paid for because the beer brand has fewer than 275,000 followers on Twitter.

The ad features a horse running through all different parts of America, people raising the American flag and a voiceover to close things out that states, “This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit.”

Clearly, the company is trying to tap into people who love the red, white and blue. Those are in large part the exact people who don’t want woke politics injected into beer.

The beer powerhouse knows something must be done.

It’s obvious that Anheuser-Busch is not pleased with how this situation is playing out. Ever since Mulvaney dropped her Bud Light collaboration video, which painted women as too stupid to understand sports, the backlash has been intense and unrelenting.

Sales are reportedly down, Anheuser-Busch has lost billions in market cap, several celebrities have publicly dragged the beer brand and Whitworth had to do something.

Now, Anheuser-Busch is hoping if it claims to love America people will quickly forget about the Dylan Mulvaney decision.

However, it doesn’t seem to be working. The comments are ruthless on this video, including some that are hidden.

People are not happy with Anheuser-Busch after the company teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Twitter)

Anheuser-Busch faces intense scrutiny after collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Twitter)

Donald Trump Jr. has called for the boycott of Anheuser-Busch to end. He told his “Triggered” viewers, “We looked into the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch. And guess what? They actually support Republicans. Last cycle their employees and their PAC gave about 60 percent to Republicans and 40 percent to Democrats. That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative. So 60/40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal.”

While he might want the boycott to end, it looks like a large chunk of people have no interest in doing that, and this video is not going to fix the situation. All of a sudden playing on patriotism isn’t going to fix this problem. Anheuser-Busch still has a long way to go to fix this PR nightmare. It might eventually happen, but this isn’t the fix they’re looking for.