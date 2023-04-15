Donald Trump Jr. Wants The Bud Light Boycott To End (Bet You Didn’t See That One Coming)

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch has found an unexpected ally as the boycott against one of their flagship beers, Bud Light, rages on: Donald Trump Jr.

The boycott — a reaction to Bud Light’s partnering with transwoman/female caricaturist Dylan Mulvaney — has hit the company hard. High-profile names have taken stances against Bud Light including Kid Rock and Ted Nugent (although Uncle Ted famously doesn’t drink).

But it’s not just musicians from Detroit who have decided to distance themselves from the beer you order when there’s nothing else on tap. Walk past any beer case and I bet you’ll see stacks of unsold Bud Light while people leave with cases of Coors Light and Miller Lite under their arms.

So, if you had to guess who would be one of the first to jump to the company’s defense after a world-class clinic on what not to do in a situation like this, Donald Trump Jr. would not have been one of the first guesses.

I would’ve only guessed him after Meghan Markle, the cast of Friends, or the Dalai Lama (a Hail Mary attempt to rebuild his image by playing to the wokes), but maybe before JK Rowling or his old man, Donald J. Trump.

It’s a real-world M. Night Shyamalan-ian twist for the ages.

Donald Trump Jr. is an ally the folks at Anheuser-Busch probably didn’t expect. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. Says Anheuser-Busch’s Past Political Donations Should Lead To End Of Boycott

On his Rumble show, Triggered, Don Jr. said that Anheuser-Busch’s lobbying history — which involved giving to conservatives — should halt the boycott, which has led to a $5 billion drop in market cap.

“We looked into the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch. And guess what? They actually support Republicans,” he explained, per The New York Post. “Last cycle their employees and their PAC gave about 60 percent to Republicans and 40 percent to Democrats.

“That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative. So 60/40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal.”

It’s an interesting argument. However, It’s not unusual for giant companies like Anheuser-Busch to give money to both sides of the political equation.

Trump also said that the higher-ups at the company were also not aware of the campaign. Therefore, their company shouldn’t be held accountable for such a monumental blunder. Their contributions to major Republicans like Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy don’t mean that much to people who want to keep politics out of their beer in the first place.

This boycott of Bud Light is probably one of the most effective consumer boycotts in some time and possibly ever. Now that other brands like Yuengling, are trying to counter Bud Light’s mistakes by leaning into pro-American values, the people that abandoned Bud Light won’t be back.

Even if Dondald Trump Jr. would like to see that happen.

