Kid Rock Says ‘F*ck Bud Light’ As He Blows Cases Away

Kid Rock is DONE drinking Bud Light.

The popular beer brand under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella has been taking serious heat ever since it collaborated with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney – a biological male.

Mulvaney, who seems to enjoy mocking womanhood with constant tired jokes about female stereotypes, was sent customized cans from Bud Light featuring her face to celebrate a year since claiming to now be a woman.

The company later defended the decision, and Kid Rock has had enough.

Bud Light defends Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Credit: Instagram)

“Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to you all and be as clear and concise as possible,” the legendary rocker said before loading up what appeared to be an MP-5 or a variation of the weapon. He turned and then unloaded on multiple cases of Bud Light.

“F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch,” Kid Rock said as he flipped the middle finger.

Kid Rock isn’t pleased with Bud Light.

It’s obvious Kid Rock has zero interest in cracking open a cold Bud Light after a hard day of crafting pro-America music.

He’s also not alone. There has been tons of outrage online about the situation. To the surprise of nobody, lots of people find the decision offensive and completely unnecessary.

Hooters enthusiast and popular online personality Nick Adams also made it clear Monday that he has no intention of drinking Bud Light again. He compared Bud Light collaborating with Mulvaney to a “Judas level betrayal of the alpha male community.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



I don’t care how ice cold it is. I don’t care how hot the Hooters girl serving it is. I am BOYCOTTING Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. pic.twitter.com/jF6d5y9lvM — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 3, 2023

Bud Light is a beer company, not a political organization. Yet, that seems to have been forgotten, and Kid Rock’s outrage, while humorous for sure, is hardly isolated.

People want to drink beer and turn their brain off. They don’t want to drink beer and have to worry about where the company falls politically.

Now, Bud Light faces the wrath of one of America’s most iconic musicians and countless others. Anheuser-Busch might have defended the decision, but it will be interesting to see if that changes in the face of immense backlash.