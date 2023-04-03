Bud Light Defends Dylan Mulvaney Collaboration

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is pushing back after teaming up with transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer brand received serious backlash after it was revealed the company sent Mulvaney, a biological male, special cans featuring their face to congratulate them on a year as a transgender person. Mulvaney also pushed a promo for fans to win $15,000 in celebration of March Madness.

Bud Light reacts to Dylan Mulvaney backlash. (Credit: Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

People weren’t pleased, and it was just the latest example of a company seemingly getting involved with politics for absolutely no reason.

Why would Anheuser-Busch deem it appropriate to team up with Dylan Mulvaney? It made no sense over the weekend, and it still doesn’t.

However, the powerhouse beer company now claims the special deal was nothing more than an attempt “to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

Heads up @budweiserusa yes, I've "heard of Chimay" — I order your beers, heavy or light, because I like them. But if you get weird about it and make me uncomfortable, I'm going to drink @CoorsBanquet. and if they get weird, I'll go elsewhere. https://t.co/bh7JCYaSh6 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) April 2, 2023

Anheuser-Busch responds to Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

Instead of admitting that teaming up with a highly-partisan person like Dylan Mulvaney would only alienate customers, Anheuser-Busch doubled down while making it clear the special cans aren’t for the general public.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” Anheuser-Busch told Fox News.

Below is one video of Mulvaney with Bud Light that went viral over the weekend. It really speaks for itself.

This insanity has to end.

Much like Kelsea Ballerini doing a drag show and talking about guns during the CMT Music Awards, Bud Light doesn’t seem to have any idea what customers want.

The average Budweiser or Bud Light fan works hard and comes home eager to crack open a cold brew and watch a game.

Remember, there was a time Budweiser knew this. Anheuser-Busch used to release ads about 9/11 and how great America was. Now, Bud Light teams up with a biological male who is convinced they’re a woman.

When you used to watch a Budweiser or Bud Light ad, you felt great afterwards. It might be funny, it might be emotional but it always played to the common man.

Who didn’t laugh at the Dilly, Dilly commercials? They were awesome.

Now, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have made the active decision to partner with a person known for pushing transgender talking points on social media.

At what point did nobody decide offer up the opinion that: “Hey, our average customer doesn’t care about this.”

Furthermore, everything in America is politicized at this point. You can’t turn on sports without getting politics shoved down your throat. People crave the opportunity to enjoy stuff without it being woke or political. That’s why OutKick is soaring. It’s why “Yellowstone” and “Top Gun” are both huge hits.

Instead of playing to that, Bud Light decided to partner with a biological male turned transgender female whose entire brand is about being the opposite sex.

Dylan Mulvaney was sent special cans from Budweiser. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

This isn’t what customers want. They just want cold, cheap beer without a side order of politics. It shouldn’t be that hard to understand.